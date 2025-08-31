Badminton star An Se-young through to worlds semis with 2-0 defeat of Sim Yu-jin
Published: 31 Aug. 2025, 15:40 Updated: 31 Aug. 2025, 16:33
World No. 1 An Se-young beat countrywoman Sim Yu-jin 2-0 in the quarterfinals of the women's singles at the BWF World Championships in Paris on Friday, inching closer to defending her title.
An won the first game 21-10 and grabbed the second 21-6, sealing her fourth straight 2-0 victory at the tournament. She has yet to lose a single game at this year's championship.
Winning this year's championship would make An the first Korean player to win back-to-back women's singles titles.
The Korean badminton star already became the first Korean to win the title in 2023. The tournament has taken place annually since 2025, excluding Olympic years.
An, 23, has won every major international title, clinching gold medals at the 2023 World Championships, Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023 and Paris Olympics.
BY SONG JI-HOON
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
