 Hamas confirms death of its military leader Mohammed Sinwar
Published: 31 Aug. 2025, 13:00
A screengrab shows according to the Israeli Army, Hamas Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar, taken from a handout video, released on Dec. 17, 2023. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

The Palestinian militant group Hamas confirmed on Saturday the death of its Gaza military chief, Mohammad Sinwar, a few months after Israel said it killed him in a strike in May.
 
Hamas did not provide details on Sinwar's death but published pictures of him along with other group leaders, describing them as "martyrs."
 

Mohammad Sinwar was the younger brother of Yahya Sinwar, the Islamist faction’s chief, who co-masterminded the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, and whom Israel had killed in combat a year later.
 
He was elevated to the top ranks of the group after the death of his brother.
 
His confirmed death would leave his close associate Izz al-Din Haddad, who currently oversees operations in northern Gaza, in charge of Hamas' armed wing across the whole of the enclave. 

Reuters
