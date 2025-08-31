 Russia's Putin arrives in China's Tianjin for security summit
Russia's Putin arrives in China's Tianjin for security summit

Published: 31 Aug. 2025, 19:11
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Russian Trade Representative to China Alexey Dakhnovsky, left, alongside Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov, right, upon his arrival at the airport in Tianjin on Aug. 31. Putin landed in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin on Aug. 31 to attend a summit hosted by counterpart Xi Jinping with around 20 other world leaders. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Russian Trade Representative to China Alexey Dakhnovsky, left, alongside Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov, right, upon his arrival at the airport in Tianjin on Aug. 31. Putin landed in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin on Aug. 31 to attend a summit hosted by counterpart Xi Jinping with around 20 other world leaders. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin on Sunday, Chinese and Russian state media reported, for a regional security summit that China hopes can counter Western influence in global affairs.
 
For the rare four-day visit to Russia's neighbour and largest trading partner, Putin arrived to a red carpet welcome, received on the tarmac by top-ranking city officials, a livestream of the event by Russia's TASS showed.
 

Ties between China and Russia are at their "best in history", having become the "most stable, mature and strategically significant among major countries", Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said in its report of the arrival.
 
President Xi Jinping will host about 20 world leaders in Tianjin, also including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the two-day summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the largest gathering since the group was established in 2001 among six Eurasian nations.
 
The security-focused bloc has expanded to 10 permanent members and 16 dialogue and observer countries in recent years. Its remit has enlarged from security and counter-terrorism to economic and military cooperation.
 
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government in Moscow, Russia, Aug. 27. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government in Moscow, Russia, Aug. 27. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Xi is expected to use the summit to showcase what a post-American-led international order would look like, while providing a high-profile diplomatic boost for Russia, hit by sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.
 
A day before his visit, Putin blasted Western sanctions in a written interview with China's official Xinhua news agency, saying Moscow and Beijing jointly opposed "discriminatory" sanctions in global trade.
 
Russia's economy is on the brink of recession, weighed by trade curbs and the cost of the war.
 
Leaders from Central Asia, the Middle East, South Asia and Southeast Asia will attend the summit in what China aims to portray as a powerful show of unity among the "Global South", referring to developing and lower-income countries, mostly in the southern hemisphere.
 
Chinese and Russian flags fly at an airport before a ceremony to welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin, who arrives to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China, on Aug. 31. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Chinese and Russian flags fly at an airport before a ceremony to welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin, who arrives to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China, on Aug. 31. [REUTERS/YONHAP]


Reuters
