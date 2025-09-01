 A sticky situation
Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 18:00
An airline employee attaches insulating tape to a passenger’s portable battery at a Korean Air check-in counter at Gimhae International Airport in Gangseo District, Busan, on Sept. 1. [YONHAP]

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said it will replace the plastic bags previously provided at airports with insulating tape to prevent in-flight battery fires starting this September.
