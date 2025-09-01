A sticky situation
Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 18:00
An airline employee attaches insulating tape to a passenger’s portable battery at a Korean Air check-in counter at Gimhae International Airport in Gangseo District, Busan, on Sept. 1.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said it will replace the plastic bags previously provided at airports with insulating tape to prevent in-flight battery fires starting this September.
