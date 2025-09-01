Cultural celebration: Korea hosts largest tourism road show in Thailand and Philippines
Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 18:48
The Korea Tourism Organization said it had hosted its largest-ever “K-Tourism Roadshow” from August 29 to 31 across Thailand and the Philippines, aiming to attract more visitors to Korea. The event spotlighted the global buzz around "K-Pop Demon Hunters" and the growing interest in Korean culture and travel. Pictured here is Saja Boys' performance at the showcase. [KOREA TOURISM ORGANIZATION]
The Korea Tourism Organization said it had hosted its largest-ever “K-Tourism Roadshow” from Aug. 29 to 31 across Thailand and the Philippines, aiming to attract more visitors to Korea. The event spotlighted the global buzz around "KPop Demon Hunters" and the growing interest in Korean culture and travel. Pictured here is Saja Boys' performance at the showcase.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)