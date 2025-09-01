 EV fires stoke worries of rising 'battery phobia', automakers join forces for safety
Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 12:48
Fire authorities and police conduct a joint inspection on Aug. 18 of the scene of a fire the broke out in an apartment in Mapo District, western Seoul on Aug. 17. [NEWS1]

A spate of fires linked to e-scooters and portable batteries is stirring consumer anxiety in Korea, raising fears within the industry that the problem could trigger a broader "battery phobia" that could affect demand for electric vehicles.
 
The National Fire Agency reported 49 battery-related fires in May, 51 in June and 67 in July. Investigators cite overcharging, defective chargers and simultaneous charging as the main causes. Lithium-ion batteries, widely used in mobility devices and cars, are highly sensitive to heat, moisture and impact, with improper charging often leading to thermal runaway.
 

On Aug. 17, a suspected battery failure in an e-scooter set off a blaze in a Seoul apartment, killing two people. Two days later on Aug. 19, a fire broke out in an apartment in Dongducheon, Gyeonggi, while charging a camping battery, leaving six people with smoke inhalation injuries.
 
Because of the sensitivity of lithium-ion batteries, safety guidelines advise unplugging chargers once charging is complete, avoiding overnight charging and using only certified chargers.
 
The resurgence of concerns about lithium-ion battery fires has unsettled the battery industry, recalling the “EV phobia” that spread after a Mercedes-Benz electric car caught fire in the basement of an Incheon apartment complex last August.
 
Personal mobility devices such as e-scooters and electric motorcycles generally use a low proportion of expensive Korean-made batteries. Many lack a battery management system (BMS), the software that helps control overheating.
 
The portable battery from which the fire that broke out in an apartment in Dongducheon, Gyeonggi on Aug. 19 is suspected to have originated. [NEWS1]

This has raised concerns that repeated fire incidents could fuel consumer distrust in all battery-powered products.
 
“Even EVs equipped with BMS need upgraded safety technology if consumers are to trust and choose them,” an industry insider said. “That’s why domestic battery companies have focused on enhancing safety over the past year.”
 
LG Energy Solution views BMS as an essential technology for the EV market and is advancing related features. It also operates "B-Lifecare," a service that diagnoses battery conditions in real time and analyzes driving and charging habits.
 
SK On is developing immersion cooling technology to prevent thermal runaway, a method that keeps EV battery cells at lower temperatures even during high heat conditions such as rapid charging.
 
Samsung SDI is leading the race to develop all-solid-state batteries, which replace liquid electrolytes with solids for dramatically improved safety.
 
Hyundai Motor, Kia, LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI and SK On announced the results of their year-long collaboration to develop safety-enhancing EV battery technology and signed a business agreement to further enhance their collaboration at the Hyundai-Kia Namyang Research Center in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi on Aug. 22. From left, LG Energy Solution CEO Kim Dong-myung, Hyundai Motor Company R&D Division President Yang Heui-won, Samsung SDI CEO Choi Joo-sun, and SK On CEO Lee Seok-hee. [NEWS1]

A year after the EV fire, Korea's three major battery makers — LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI and SK On — secretly formed a joint task force to develop stronger safety technologies.
 
Last Friday, Hyundai Motor, Kia and the three battery firms announced the results of a year of collaboration and pledged to deepen their partnership. They identified five priority areas: safety patents, digital battery passports, design quality, manufacturing quality and firefighting technology.
 
It is unusual for automakers and battery makers to jointly pursue safety technology, and even more so for the three rival battery companies to work together amid fierce global competition.
 
“The fact that the three Korean battery companies joined forces with Hyundai and Kia to improve EV battery safety is very meaningful,” said Lee Seok-hee, CEO of SK On. “We expect this will mark a major leap forward in battery safety and quality.”
 
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHOI SUN-EUL [[email protected]]
