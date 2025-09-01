Gov't earmarks over $1.44 billion to acquire 50,000 GPUs by 2027 or 2028

Cultural celebration: Korea hosts largest tourism road show in Thailand and Philippines

Well runs dry for Yeosu small businesses as petrochemical fortunes fade

Related Stories

Korea to invest 1 trillion won to boost the global fortunes of domestic streaming platforms

Telecom infrastructure damaged in wildfires almost wholly restored, gov't says

Lee Jong-ho, chip 'genius,' nominated to be science minister

U.S. satellite may fall around Korean Peninsula around noon

800 billion won of Korean taxpayer money going into AI chips