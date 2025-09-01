 Hyundai and Kia launch public-private consultative body for future mobility cooperation
Hyundai and Kia launch public-private consultative body for future mobility cooperation

Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 17:39
Kia and Hyundai Motor's headquarters in Seocho District, southern Seoul, are pictured on Jan. 25, 2024. [YONHAP]

Hyundai Motor and Kia on Monday launched a new public-private consultative body aimed at fostering cooperation in the future mobility sector with government agencies, businesses and research institutions to address transportation challenges.
 
The launch ceremony for the alliance, named the Next Urban Mobility Alliance, took place at the Grand Walkerhill Seoul hotel in eastern Seoul and was attended by Second Vice Minister of Land and Transport Kang Hee-up; Song Chang-hyeon, head of Hyundai's autonomous vehicle platform (AVP) division; and representatives from other public-private partners.
 

The event marked a follow-up to Hyundai and Kia's announcement of the initiative in March.
 
The establishment of the alliance was based on a shared understanding that issues such as regional mobility gaps and the needs of socially disadvantaged groups require joint solutions that combine corporate innovation, government policy and academic expertise.
 
A total of 31 public and private organizations have so far joined the initiative, including the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Gyeonggi, KT, CJ Logistics and Naver Cloud, as well as Seoul National University and Yonsei University.
 
Hyundai and Kia said they would lead the initiative while supporting cooperation and project development among partners. The government also plans to push for new policies, including the enactment of a basic mobility law, to guarantee universal access to transportation and to strengthen the nation's future mobility industry.
 
Kang pledged that the government and the private sector would work together to create a nation where everyone can move freely and safely, adding, "Transportation is no longer just infrastructure but an essential service that connects people's daily lives.
 
"As organizers and partners, Hyundai and Kia will work toward inclusive mobility rights for vulnerable groups and communities through technology and create a global mobility transition that connects cities worldwide," Song said.

