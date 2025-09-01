Exports to U.S. tumble by double digits as Trump tariffs catch up

Gov't earmarks over $1.44 billion to acquire 50,000 GPUs by 2027 or 2028

Cultural celebration: Korea hosts largest tourism road show in Thailand and Philippines

Well runs dry for Yeosu small businesses as petrochemical fortunes fade

Related Stories

EU trade ministers plan countermeasures to Trump's 'unacceptable' 30 percent tariffs

U.S. sets process to expand auto parts subject to 25% tariffs

With only 3 days to go, Korea hopes shipbuilding can put wind in tariff deal sails

U.S., EU trade deal wards off further escalation but will raise costs for companies, consumers

Nearly 40% of 1,000 top exporters expect business to worsen with tariffs