 Gov't reviews cybersecurity strategy against evolving AI threats
Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 18:49
Oh Hyun-joo, the third deputy national security adviser, heads to a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on June 24. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

The presidential Office of National Security held a cybersecurity response meeting Monday to strengthen defenses against evolving cyber threats driven by artificial intelligence (AI).
 
Oh Hyun-joo, the third deputy national security officer, chaired the session attended by officials from 10 government agencies, including the National Intelligence Service and the ministries of national defense, foreign affairs, science, industry and welfare, according to the office.
 

Participants discussed measures to bolster cybersecurity and information protection against AI-enabled threats, including hacking attempts and software vulnerabilities.
 
They also reviewed ways to better protect key public and private infrastructure, clarify the responsibilities of chief information security and product officers and establish active defense systems against state-sponsored hackers.
 
The meeting further explored strategies to deepen cybersecurity coordination with major countries.
 
"Cyber threats are becoming smarter and more complex with the advancement of AI," Oh said. "Ensuring cybersecurity is essential to stabilizing livelihoods, safeguarding businesses and protecting national security."
 

Yonhap
Gov't reviews cybersecurity strategy against evolving AI threats

