Arte Museum to open media art exhibition space in New York
Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 12:35
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Arte Museum, an immersive media art exhibition space, is set to open its New York branch on Monday.
Arte Museum New York is located at Chelsea Piers in Manhattan and will be operated and managed by d’strict, a Korean media design company.
The New York venue will showcase 16 large-scale media artworks, including ones that have already been shown in Korea, like “Flower” and “Beach,” and others that were inspired by the cityscape of New York.
Arte Museum has accumulated over 10 million visitors to its seven branches all over the world. The company also called its Las Vegas venue a success, citing that it expects to generate more than 40 billion won ($28.71 million) in revenue this year.
“Arte Museum New York will go beyond being a simple exhibition space to become a cultural brand that showcases the essence of Korean media art,” d’strict CEO Lee Sung-ho said in a statement.
“We hope to turn it into a landmark venue in New York that satisfies the city’s growing appetite for new artistic experiences.”
Since launching its first branch on Jeju Island in 2020, Arte Museum has expanded into Yeosu, Gangneung and Busan in Korea, as well as Chengdu in China, Las Vegas and Dubai.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)