 Arte Museum to open media art exhibition space in New York
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Arts & Design

print dictionary print

Arte Museum to open media art exhibition space in New York

Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 12:35
Installation view of Arte Museum New York [D'STRICT]

Installation view of Arte Museum New York [D'STRICT]

 
Arte Museum, an immersive media art exhibition space, is set to open its New York branch on Monday.
 
Arte Museum New York is located at Chelsea Piers in Manhattan and will be operated and managed by d’strict, a Korean media design company.
 

Related Article

 
The New York venue will showcase 16 large-scale media artworks, including ones that have already been shown in Korea, like “Flower” and “Beach,” and others that were inspired by the cityscape of New York.
 
Arte Museum has accumulated over 10 million visitors to its seven branches all over the world. The company also called its Las Vegas venue a success, citing that it expects to generate more than 40 billion won ($28.71 million) in revenue this year.
 
Installation view of Arte Museum New York [D'STRICT]

Installation view of Arte Museum New York [D'STRICT]

 
“Arte Museum New York will go beyond being a simple exhibition space to become a cultural brand that showcases the essence of Korean media art,” d’strict CEO Lee Sung-ho said in a statement.
 
“We hope to turn it into a landmark venue in New York that satisfies the city’s growing appetite for new artistic experiences.”
 
Since launching its first branch on Jeju Island in 2020, Arte Museum has expanded into Yeosu, Gangneung and Busan in Korea, as well as Chengdu in China, Las Vegas and Dubai.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags arte museum d'strict new york

More in Arts & Design

Renowned Design Miami 'naturally' brings first Asia fair to Seoul

Discounts galore for 2025 Korea Art Festival throughout September

Arte Museum to open media art exhibition space in New York

Media art festival 'Seoul Light DDP' illuminates Dongdaemun Design Plaza for fall edition

'Address the Unseen': Korea Artist Prize finalists explore hidden worlds

Related Stories

Arte Museum's new media art exhibition reimagines Korea's national treasures

Arte Museum releases iconic first album

New York greets the New Year

New York greets the New Year (KOR)

한국의 국보 재해석하는 아르떼 뮤지엄의 미디어아트 전시
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)