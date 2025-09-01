Discounts galore for 2025 Korea Art Festival throughout September
Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 14:02
- SHIN MIN-HEE
The 2025 Korea Art Festival, a monthlong nationwide promotion of exhibitions and art fairs, will take place throughout September.
The festival, in its second edition, is hosted and organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Korea Arts Management Service.
Ticket discounts are offered to the following 10 ongoing or upcoming events: the Seoul Mediacity Biennale, the Gwangju Design Biennale, the Jeonnam International Sumuk Biennale, the Daegu Photo Biennale, the Sea Art Festival, Kiaf Seoul, the Cheongju Craft Biennale, Asyaaf, Frieze Seoul and the World Seoye Biennale of Jeonbuk State.
Since June 16, 50 percent discounts for most events have been sold out, according to the Culture Ministry.
Korail is also offering discounted rail tour packages that bundle train fares with admission to the Cheongju Craft Biennale, Gwangju Design Biennale and Jeonnam International Sumuk Biennale. The packages are available for purchase through the Korail website and mobile app.
An art tour program, which includes visits to regional art museums and tourist attractions led by professional guides, is available for purchase on the official Korea Art Festival website. Programs feature artist talks, studio visits and hands-on activities.
This year, there are 14 itineraries across Gyeonggi, Gangwon, Chungcheong, Jeolla, Gyeongsang and Jeju that offer participants the opportunity to enjoy both art and travel. There are special courses aimed toward foreigners and underprivileged groups as well.
More information on the 2025 Korea Art Festival is available on its website, as well as the Culture Ministry’s website and social media channels.
“The Korea Art Festival isn’t just about serving as a platform for exhibitions, but a way for Korean art to engage with the public and the world,” Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young said in a statement.
“We hope it will offer a great opportunity for the public to encounter art, as well as giving artists the chance to create and exhibit on a broader stage to ultimately strengthen the foundation of Korea’s art ecosystem.”
