Renowned Design Miami 'naturally' brings first Asia fair to Seoul
Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 14:40
-
- WOO JI-WON
- [email protected]
For the first time in its 20-year history, the world-renowned design fair Design Miami has landed in Asia — and it chose Seoul.
The Florida-based fair held a press conference for its special exhibition “Illuminated: A Spotlight on Korean Design” at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) on Monday, ahead of its public opening on Tuesday.
“We’ve been paying attention to Seoul for a long time and there is a history of great collectors in the city,” said Jen Roberts, CEO of Design Miami, at the conference in Jung District, central Seoul.
“In the past decade, we’ve seen such an increase of participation in the design community from Korea,” she added, noting that Korea's “having the contemporary rooted in the historic is extremely important for us because of a culture of appreciation and storytelling through design and art.”
Cha first met with Design Miami executives during Milan Design Week in April, where he proposed holding a joint event in Seoul to coincide with art fairs — Frieze Seoul and Kiaf — in order to further elevate the international profile of Korean culture and design.
Design Miami is a prestigious Florida-based event held annually at the end of the year, where designers, galleries, collectors, curators and critics from around the world come together to showcase works of exceptional collectible value.
The Seoul special exhibition is being held under the new Design Miami.In Situ initiative, a global program launched to celebrate the fair’s 20th anniversary, and marks the first multiday event under the initiative.
"The architect Zaha Hadid received the Inaugural Designer of the Year Award from Design Miami’s first edition, and now, 20 years on, we are honored to present our first-ever exhibition in Seoul here in one of her iconic landmarks," the CEO said.
The exhibition presents over 170 pieces of Korean design from 71 designers, represented by four Korean galleries and 12 overseas galleries. It highlights the creative contributions of Korean designers and brings to light the unique spirit of Korean design — ranging from ancient mother-of-pearl furniture to inventive uses of unconventional materials such as horsehair.
The exhibition was curated by Cho Hye-young, who led the press tour on Monday and explained in detail how each object was made as well as the background of each artist. “Koreans have a DNA of not allowing their hands to do nothing,” she said during the tour, emphasizing that Korean designers excel in materiality and craftsmanship.
She was also donning one of the jewelry pieces created by Lee Dong-chun, who presented works made with wood, silicone, rubber and sterling silver, including a piece titled Tears Mind, shown by Gallery O.
Roberts hopes that this fair "spotlights the distinctiveness of Korean design, celebrating the luminaries who shaped the country’s design landscape while inspiring the next generation.”
The exhibition runs through Sept. 14 at DDP's Yigansumun Exhibition Hall.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)