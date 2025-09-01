Gangneung’s worst water shortage is not just a local problem (KOR)

Gangneung in Gangwon is suffering its worst drought and drinking water shortage in memory. On Aug. 30, President Lee Jae Myung inspected Obong Reservoir, the city’s main water source, and ordered an immediate disaster declaration. It is the first time the government has declared a disaster for a natural event like drought. According to the Korea Rural Community Corporation, at about 7:40 a.m. on Aug. 31 the reservoir’s storage rate fell to 14.9 percent, breaching the 15 percent floor long viewed as the last line for supply. Gangneung now has little choice but to implement full-scale rationing by shutting 75 percent of household meters.The primary cause is extreme drought. While many parts of Korea were inundated by torrential summer rains, the Yeongdong region along the Gangwon coast, including Gangneung, received very little precipitation. Local geography compounds the problem. Gangneung draws 87 percent of its household water — serving about 180,000 people — from Obong Reservoir. In an average year, its storage rate exceeds 70 percent, but this summer, large sections dried out, exposing the reservoir bed. Nearby reservoirs have also dropped sharply, straining supplies for households and farms.Gangneung is considering an underground water-storage dam, which would erect impermeable walls below ground to hold groundwater, but that is a remedy after the fact. The planned Yeongok underground dam, with a total budget of 25 billion won, has only recently entered the design phase and is not expected to be completed until 2027. Another idea is to divert water from Doam Dam in Daegwallyeong in Pyeongchang, but concerns over water quality — including livestock effluent — make that option contentious. The government is also looking at seawater desalination. At a response meeting at Gangneung City Hall on Aug. 30, President Lee said, “The sea is limitless and the water quality is good. If you build near the coast, you do not need to secure raw water, only treatment facilities.” By contrast, Sokcho has supplied household water stably through recent droughts thanks to underground dams completed in 1998 and 2021.Recent climate patterns on the Korean Peninsula are characterized by irregular swings between deluge and drought — flooding when rain falls in large amounts, followed by severe shortages when rain fails to arrive. That is why Gangneung’s crisis cannot be written off as a problem confined to one city. In an era when the climate crisis has become a constant, preparation and agile on-site responses are ever more important.Past playbooks for floods and droughts have reached their limits. Unless Korea redesigns its water management system at a national level, Gangneung’s drinking water crisis could recur elsewhere. Natural disasters cannot be stopped at the source, but rigorous planning can minimize the damage.강원도 강릉이 최악의 가뭄과 식수난으로 고통을 겪고 있다. 이재명 대통령은 그제 강릉 지역 주요 상수원인 오봉저수지를 찾아 현장을 점검하고 즉각적인 재난사태 선포를 지시했다. 정부가 가뭄 같은 자연 재난으로 재난사태를 선포한 것은 이번이 처음이다. 한국농어촌공사에 따르면 어제 오전 7시40분쯤 오봉저수지의 저수율은 14.9%까지 떨어졌다. 식수 공급의 마지노선으로 여겼던 15% 선이 무너진 것이다. 이에 따라 강릉은 수도 계량기의 75%를 잠그는 제한급수를 본격적으로 시행할 수밖에 없는 상황에 놓였다.강릉 지역 식수난이 심각해진 일차적인 요인은 극심한 가뭄이다. 올여름 전국 각지에 폭우가 쏟아지면서 물난리를 겪는 곳이 속출했지만, 강릉을 포함한 강원도 영동 지역은 강수량이 극히 적었다. 취수원이 제한된 강릉의 지형적 특성도 물 부족을 부추기는 요인이다. 강릉은 생활용수의 87%(급수 인구 18만 명)를 오봉저수지에 의존한다. 평년에는 오봉저수지의 저수율이 70%를 웃돌았지만, 올여름은 가뭄의 영향으로 저수지 곳곳이 말라붙어 흙바닥을 드러냈다. 인근의 다른 저수지도 저수율이 급격히 떨어지면서 생활용수와 농업용수 공급에 어려움을 겪고 있다.강릉은 지하 공간에 물막이벽을 세워 물을 저장하는 지하수 저류댐 건설을 추진하지만, 사후약방문 격이다. 총사업비 250억원이 들어가는 강릉 연곡면 지하수 저류댐은 이제 설계에 들어가 2027년이나 돼야 준공된다. 평창 대관령면의 도암댐에서 강릉 쪽으로 물을 흘려보내는 방안도 가뭄 대책으로 거론되지만 축산폐수 등 수질 오염 문제로 논란을 피하기 어려운 상황이다. 정부는 해수 담수화 사업에 관심을 갖고 있다. 이 대통령은 “바닷물은 무한대로 있고 수질도 좋다. 바다 인근에 지으면 원수를 확보할 필요도 없고 정수시설만 필요하지 않나”라고 언급하기도 했다. 반면에 속초는 1998년 제1 지하댐, 2021년 제2 지하댐을 차례로 건설해 최근 극심한 가뭄에도 안정적으로 생활용수를 공급하고 있다.최근 한반도 기후를 살펴보면 폭우와 가뭄이 불규칙적으로 찾아오는 특징을 보인다. 비가 올 때는 한꺼번에 쏟아져 물난리가 나고, 반대로 비가 안 올 때는 극심한 물 부족에 시달리는 식이다. 이번 강릉 지역의 가뭄을 단순히 특정 지역만의 문제로 볼 수 없는 이유다. 기후위기가 상수로 굳어진 시대, 사전 대비와 적극적인 현장 대응이 중요해졌다. 과거의 폭우·가뭄 대책을 답습하는 것으론 한계에 부닥친 만큼, 국가적 차원의 물 관리 체계를 재설계하지 않는다면 강릉의 식수난은 다른 곳에서도 재연될 수 있다. 자연 재난을 원천적으로 막을 수는 없더라도 철저하게 대비하면 피해를 최소화할 순 있다.