Yoshinogari Historical Park recreates Japan’s earliest settlements (KOR)

In 1986, construction work for an industrial complex in Kyushu led to the discovery of one of the largest archaeological sites in Japan. Unearthed at Yoshinogari was a settlement dating back two millennia, raising speculation that it might be the legendary Yamatai kingdom, long known only from ancient chronicles.Excavations revealed an extensive site covering 40 hectares (99 acres). Archaeologists identified residential areas, production sites, commercial quarters and religious districts. Defensive moats and double wooden palisades, stretching a full kilometer, enclosed the community. Within the walls, two smaller fortified precincts were uncovered. On a low hill in the south stood the remains of a ruling compound and a command watchtower. In the north, evidence pointed to a religious district with large structures and storehouses believed to have served as shrines for shamanistic rituals. Beyond the walls, thousands of pit dwellings and farms stretched across the plain.Scholars estimate the settlement housed about 5,400 people, placing it among the roughly 100 chiefdoms that emerged during the Yayoi period, between the third century B.C. and third century AD. The era, defined by rice farming and bronze culture, was shaped largely by migrants from the Korean Peninsula. The name Yoshino, meaning "good fields," is thought to derive from paddies cultivated by these settlers. Tools such as polished stone axes, slender bronze daggers and more than 2,000 jar coffin burials all show origins in southern Korea.The modern historical park was created by covering the excavation site with a protective soil layer and reconstructing the ancient town above it. Hundreds of buildings were rebuilt, including watchtowers, pit houses and elevated storehouses. The shrine, covering 160 square meters (11 square feet), was restored as a three-story structure, unusually large for its time. Archaeologists generally avoid reconstructing superstructures when only foundations remain, but here imagination filled the gaps. The result is a theme park that boldly recreates an entire prehistoric polity.Visitors walking through the site experience a striking simulation of life two thousand years ago. Yet critics argue that such vivid reconstructions may lead people to believe they are standing in Yamatai itself, a link that remains unproven.1986년 규슈의 요시노가리에서 산업단지 조성을 위해 땅을 파던 중 일본 고고학 사상 최대의 유적지를 발견했다. 2000년 전의 부족국가 터가 나타나 기록만 남은 일본 최초의 전설적 나라, ‘야마타이코쿠(邪馬臺國)’의 실체일 가능성으로 열도를 흥분시켰다.발굴조사 결과 총 40ha에 달하는 광대한 규모의 주거지, 생산지, 상업지역과 종교지구까지 확인했다. 마을 외곽에 방어용 환호와 목책을 두 겹으로 설치해 총 길이 1㎞에 달하는 원초적인 성곽을 구축했다. 성곽 내부의 남쪽과 북쪽에 소형 성곽을 두른 독립구역도 발견했다. 낮은 언덕 위에 조성한 남내곽은 지배층의 주거지로 지휘용 전망탑도 있었다. 대형 건물터와 작은 창고들이 있는 북내곽은 샤먼 계통 종교의 신전지역으로 추정한다. 성곽 바깥의 광대한 지역은 농경지와 더불어 수천 기의 일반 살림집들이 산재했다. 주거들은 땅을 파고 지붕을 덮은 움집이며 신전과 창고는 기둥을 땅에 박고 다락집을 띄운 고상건축이다.5400명 인구였을 것으로 추정하니, 100여 개나 존재했다는 야요이시대(BC 3C~AD 3C)의 군장국가 중 하나임에는 분명하다. 논농사와 청동기가 특징인 야요이시대는 한반도의 도래인들이 주역이었다. ‘좋은 들판(吉野, 요시노)’이라는 지명은 도래인이 정착해 개척한 논에서 유래했다. 출토된 간돌도끼나 세형동검들, 2000여 기나 발견된 독널무덤 모두 한반도 남부에서 전래한 것이다.발굴지 위에 30㎝ 이상 흙을 덮고 이중 목책과 환호는 물론 백여 동의 건물들을 세웠다. 이른바 신전은 160㎡ 면적에 3층으로 정교하게 재현된, 당시로는 초대형 초고층 건물이다. 지표 아래에 흔적을 남긴 유적은 정확한 상부구조를 알 수 없어 복원에 신중한 것이 국제적 규범이나, 상상만으로 하나의 부족국가를 과감하게 재현했다. 이 테마파크에서 시간 여행하는 방문객은 이곳이 야마타이였다고 믿게 되는 근거 없는 판타지를 경험한다.