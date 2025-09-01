게이츠 재단, 민주당 연계 업체 조용히 ‘손절’
Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 14:35
Gates Foundation Quietly Cuts Ties With Firm Linked to Democrats
America’s largest charitable foundation has quietly ceased backing a nonprofit network closely associated with the Democratic Party and criticized by conservatives, a symbolically significant blow to a powerful player in liberal politics.
The Gates Foundation decided in late June to halt making grants to nonprofit funds administered by the consulting firm Arabella Advisors, according to an internal foundation announcement reviewed by The New York Times.
That decision has sparked unease in the world of progressive philanthropy. Some nonprofits that work with Arabella are already seeking distance from the firm in order to preserve their relationships with the Gates Foundation, which primarily supports health initiatives around the globe.
In addition to its consulting work on behalf of nonprofits and philanthropists, Arabella also manages several “dark money” funds that support Democrats and the progressive movement.
For the organizations that the foundation’s grants ultimately support, large sums are on the line. The Gates Foundation has disbursed or pledged about $450 million to nonprofit funds administered by Arabella over the last 16 years, according to the foundation’s records.
In its internal announcement, dated June 24, foundation officials cited a desire to engage more directly with grant recipients and cut back on the use of intermediaries.
“Teams are increasingly working directly with programmatic partners — organizations that are deeply embedded in the communities we serve and closely aligned with our mission,” the note reads. “As we look ahead, this is a chance to build deeper, more durable relationships with those partners — and to reinforce the kind of legacy we want to leave behind.”
Over the last few years, Arabella has become a target of conservative watchdogs because of its work with groups that funnel money toward progressive causes. With President Donald Trump back in the White House, the political risks have only mounted.
In recent months, Bill Gates has grown preoccupied with protecting the charity that he founded and has led for nearly three decades, particularly at a time when Trump has threatened individual philanthropists with ties to Democratic politics and the tax-exempt status of specific nonprofits. Gates has made a series of other moves, including de-emphasizing the type of diversity and inclusion initiatives that Trump abhors, to insulate his charity from political pressure.
The foundation said in a statement that its move to cut ties with Arabella was “a business decision that reflects our regular strategic assessments of partnerships and operating models.”
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
c.2025 The New York Times Company
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/08/26/us/politics/gates-foundation-democrats-arabella-advisors.html
게이츠 재단, 민주당 연계 업체 조용히 ‘손절’
미국 최대의 자선 재단이 민주당과 밀접히 연계돼 보수 진영의 비판을 받아온 비영리 조직에 대한 지원을 소리 없이 중단했다. 진보 진영에서 막강한 영향력을 행사해온 조직에 상징적으로 중대한 타격이다.
게이츠 재단의 내부 공지를 뉴욕타임스가 확인한 결과에 따르면 재단은 컨설팅 업체 아라벨라 어드바이저스가 운영하는 비영리 기금에 대한 지원금 지급을 중단하기로 지난 6월 말 결정했다.
이 결정은 진보적 자선·기부 진영에 파장을 불러 일으키고 있다. 아라벨라와 협력해 온 일부 단체는 게이츠 재단과의 관계를 유지하기 위해 벌써 이 업체와 거리를 두려는 움직임을 보인다. 게이츠 재단은 세계 전역에서 보건 사업을 주로 지원한다.
아라벨라는 비영리단체와 자선재단을 위한 컨설팅 외에도 민주당과 진보적 운동을 지원하는 이른바 ‘다크 머니’ 기금을 운영한다.
게이츠 재단의 보조금을 받아온 단체들에게 이 보조금은 막대한 규모다. 재단 기록에 따르면 지난 16년간 아라벨라 운영 기금에 재단이 지급하거나 약정한 금액은 약 4억5000만 달러(약 6247억원)에 달한다.
6월 24일자로 된 재단 내부 공지에서 관계자들은 중개 단계를 축소하고 지원하고자 하는 단체와 직접 교류하겠다는 의지를 밝혔다.
공지문은 “(재단의) 팀들이 갈수록 현장에서 활동하는 파트너, 즉 우리가 지원하는 커뮤니티와 긴밀히 연계된 단체들과 직접 협력하고 있고, 이는 재단의 사명과도 밀접히 부합한다”고 밝혔다. 또 “앞으로는 이들과 더 깊고 지속적인 관계를 만들어 우리가 남기고자 하는 유산을 강화할 기회”라고 했다.
아라벨라는 진보 진영에 자금을 대는 단체들과 협력한다는 이유로 지난 몇 년간 보수 감시 단체들의 표적이 돼왔다. 여기에 도널드 트럼프 대통령이 백악관에 복귀하면서 정치적 위험은 더욱 커졌다.
최근 빌 게이츠는 자신이 만들고 30년 가까이 이끌어온 재단을 정치적 압력으로부터 지키는 데 골몰하고 있다. 트럼프 대통령은 민주당과 관련된 개인 자선가와 특정 비영리 단체의 면세 혜택을 위협해왔다. 게이츠는 다양성과 포용 정책처럼 트럼프가 매우 경멸하는 활동의 비중을 줄이는 등 재단을 방어하기 위한 조치를 취하고 있다.
게이츠 재단은 보도자료를 통해 아라벨라와 관계를 끊는 결정은 “협력 관계와 운영 모델에 대한 정기적인 전략 평가를 반영한 사업적 판단”이라고 밝혔다.
WRITTEN BY THEODORE SCHLEIFER AND TRANSLATED BY CHUN YOUNG-SUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
