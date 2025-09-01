'Don't come near my house': BTS's Jungkook issues warning after multiple trespassing incidents
Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 16:22 Updated: 01 Sep. 2025, 19:25
BTS member Jungkook issued a stern warning to anyone attempting to trespass into his home, saying, “If you don’t want to end up at the police station, don’t come near my house.”
During a live broadcast on Monday, held on his birthday, Jungkook said he had considered streaming from a staircase in Seoul’s Yongsan District decorated with his photos, but ultimately decided against it.
“I was going to do a live there, but I got scared,” he said.
That fear, he explained, came after a series of recent trespassing incidents at his residence.
Referring to the most recent case on Saturday, in which a woman in her 40s was caught entering his home, Jungkook said, “I saw the whole thing on the surveillance camera. She opened the door in the underground parking lot, and the police were right there in front of her. I was watching everything.”
“She said we were friends,” Jungkook continued with a sigh. “I mean, ARMY [the name of BTS’s fandom] are like family and friends, sure, but that was just sad. I appreciate the support, but come on — don’t do that.”
“If you show up, I’ll lock you in,” he continued. “I’ve got the evidence, and you’ll be taken away. Everything is recorded. If you step into the parking lot of my home, you won’t be able to leave unless I open the door for you. There are cameras everywhere. If you don’t want to be dragged to the police station, do not enter.”
The woman followed a vehicle into the parking lot around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday and was apprehended just after midnight, according to police. She reportedly told officers she had entered because it was “a friend’s house.”
In a similar incident in June, a woman in her 30s from China attempted to enter Jungkook’s home by repeatedly entering numbers on his front door keypad. She was arrested at the scene and told police she had come to Korea to see Jungkook following his military discharge. She was later referred to prosecutors without detention on charges of attempted trespassing.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
