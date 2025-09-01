 EXO's Suho to release 4th solo EP 'Who Are You'
EXO's Suho to release 4th solo EP 'Who Are You'

Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 11:37
Teaser image for EXO member Suho's fourth solo EP ″Who Are You″ [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Suho of boy band EXO will release his fourth solo EP "Who Are You" on Sept. 22, his agency SM Entertainment said Monday.
 
The new album will carry seven tracks including the title track, according to the agency. Preorders began Monday on online and offline stores.
 

This will be the singer's first new album in a year and four months since his previous EP "1 to 3" was released in May 2024.
 
Suho debuted as a member of EXO and its subunit EXO-K in 2012, serving as both groups’ leader and main vocalist. He launched his solo career with his first EP, “Self-Portrait” (2020).
 
He performed in 10 regions around Asia with his first solo tour "Su:Home" in May last year.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
