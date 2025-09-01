Everland to open immersive 'KPop Demon Hunters' themed zone
Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 14:22
Everland will unveil a new themed zone inspired by the Netflix animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" on Sept. 26, Samsung C&T said Monday.
The attraction, created with Netflix, will bring characters and settings from the film to life. Visitors will encounter HUNTR/X, the Saja Boys and Korean street food dubbed K-Bunsik. The park plans interactive missions, photo zones, character costumes, exclusive merchandise and themed food.
The animated film tells the story of a K-pop girl group battling demons against the backdrop of major Korean landmarks. It has become Netflix’s most-watched animated film to date, with its original soundtrack topping the Billboard and British singles charts.
Songs such as “Golden,” “Soda Pop,” and “Your Idol” will be incorporated into the Everland attraction.
Everland said the project aims to provide an immersive cultural experience that highlights Korean themes while appealing to both domestic and international visitors.
“This collaboration with Netflix will be a special project that allows guests to experience the world of 'KPop Demon Hunters' with all five senses,” a Samsung C&T spokesperson said. “We expect Everland to serve as a cultural hub, introducing Korean culture to both local and international visitors.”
This marks the second collaboration between Everland and Netflix, following last year’s themed zones based on “All of Us Are Dead” (2022) and “Stranger Things” (2016-).
Everland is also continuing to develop attractions using its own characters, such as the Bao panda family and Leshy & Friends, while expanding partnerships with external intellectual properties, including Sanrio characters and the manga series “One Piece” (1997-).
Separately, Everland’s autumn festival will begin on Friday, featuring a “Wizard of Oz” theme with installations such as Emerald City and Blood City across the park.
BY LIM JEONG-WON
