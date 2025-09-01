Federation of Korean Music Performers celebrates milestone membership with Red Velvet's Wendy
Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 13:55
-
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
- [email protected]
Wendy of girl group Red Velvet has become the 50,000th member of the Federation of Korean Music Performers (FKMP), the only organization in Korea that manages neighboring rights for music performers.
FKMP held a commemorative ceremony on Monday, where Wendy received a celebratory cake and bouquet from association officials.
“I’m grateful to the association for its efforts to protect performers’ rights and welfare,” Wendy said at the ceremony. “It’s an honor to become the 50,000th member, and I’ll continue to grow as an artist who stays close to the public.”
“The active cooperation of entertainment agencies marks a turning point in building a healthier music industry that respects the rights of performers,” FKMP said in a statement.
Founded in 1988, FKMP represents singers, instrumentalists, vocalists and conductors in the collection and distribution of neighboring rights royalties. Artists who have participated in albums or digital releases are eligible to join and receive royalties, welfare benefits and legal support in cases of rights infringement.
“Reaching 50,000 members is a testament to the growth of Korea’s music industry, both in quantity and quality,” said FKMP Chair Lee Jung-hyun. “We will continue working to create an environment where performers can thrive creatively, and we feel a great responsibility to serve more unregistered performers by fulfilling our core mission of royalty management and artist support.”
Wendy debuted with Red Velvet as its main vocalist in August 2014 with the single “Happiness.” The group has since released hits including “Ice Cream Cake” (2015), “Russian Roulette” (2016), “Red Flavor” (2017) and “Psycho” (2019).
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)