 Kickflip to put out third EP 'My First Flip' this month
Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 11:57
JYP Entertainment's new boy band KickFlip performs during its debut showcase held on Jan. 20 at the Yes24 Live Hall music venue in eastern Seoul. [NEWS1]

K-pop boy band KickFlip will release its third EP “My First Flip” on Sept. 22, its agency JYP Entertainment said Monday.
 
The band announced its return at midnight Monday via its official social media accounts with a teaser for the track “Band-Aid,” a song on the upcoming album, according to the band’s agency, JYP Entertainment. 
 

A trailer video for "Band-Aid" was released on Monday via the band's official channels. A full music video will be released on Tuesday prior to the release of the full album.
 
The new release comes our months after its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!,” which was released in May.
 
The seven-member group — Kyehoon, Amaru, Donghwa, Juwang, Minje, Keiju and Donghyeon — debuted in January with its first EP "Flip it, Kick it!" and lead track "Mama Said."
 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
