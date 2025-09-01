'Perception really matters': Why 2PM's Jun. K asked Stray Kids to feature on his album
Ten years later, the process has become far more systematized, with dedicated production teams working in sync.
"I've been part of JYP Entertainment for 21 years now, and I've seen how the company has grown to become much more structured," Jun. K said during a roundtable in southern Seoul on Wednesday. "Though the process may feel a bit more rigid, it has also become much more streamlined and efficient."
Jun. K debuted in 2008 as a member of 2PM, the JYP Entertainment boy band marked by its mature, powerful concept and performance. He has penned more than 100 songs since then, including 2PM’s “Go Crazy!” (2014) and “My House” (2015), as well as his solo tracks, including “Love Letter” (2015) and “Paint this love” (2024).
In that time, 2PM has grown to become one of K-pop's most successful second-generation boy bands. Jun. K, as a solo artist, recently wrapped up his Asia tour, titled “Summer Room Tour: SP-ICY,” with shows in Japan's Osaka, Yokohama and Taiwan's Taipei.
“The way those in the crowd see me onstage really amazes me,” he said. “I receive such huge energy from their gazes.”
Jun. K’s fourth and latest EP, “Dear My Muse,” releasing Monday, marks his first new album in Korea in four years and nine months since his third EP, “20 mins,” and first new release since the digital single “Paint this love,” dropped in August of last year.
“When I first released my solo EP back in 2016, I had been more experimental and wanted to be received as refreshing by listeners,” he said. This project, though, is more focused on the desires of Jun. K's loyal followers — those who listen to his music and attend his concerts. "I wanted the album to be a gift for my fans who have always been by my side for such a long time, with the idea of a ‘muse’ being the central concept.”
While his previous discography as a solo artist mainly focused on R&B, the latest lead track, “R&B Me,” which features Stray Kids member Changbin, leans more toward dreamy pop sounds despite its title. The “R&B” in the title stands for “Ride with me, Be with me,” a wordplay he's had in mind for quite a while.
Jun. K wanted “R&B Me” to be easy to listen to and casually vibe with. The idea of collaborating with labelmate Changbin was his own, to add a unique contrast to his vocals, and the Stray Kids rapper quickly came on board.
“There could be new K-pop fans who are not familiar with my music at all," he said. "I hope Stray Kids fans can take an interest in my song for Changbin’s part — I’ll be really grateful for that."
In addition to the lead track, the album includes the songs “Privacy,” “All on you,” featuring singer Youha, “Largo,” and “Happy Ending.” Jun. K was credited as the songwriter for the lead track and contributed lyrics to all five.
Expressing his gratitude to fans supporting him for so long, he said. “The best way I can repay that support is to keep doing and showing something — something good, I hope.”
As a veteran performer with 17 years under his belt, Jun. K witnessed the evolution of the K-pop industry from the inside. He is constantly thinking about how to keep pace with its fast-changing landscape, especially now, when what audiences see matters just as much as what they hear when it comes to K-pop music.
“How a song is visualized and how a world is built around it to shape listeners’ perception really matters,” he noted, adding that he constantly mulls over how a track can be marketed through its visuals.
“We’re living in an era where music alone cannot be the answer to everything."
