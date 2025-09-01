QWER to begin 'Rockation' world tour with concerts in Seoul
Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 12:39
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Rock band QWER will kick off its first "Rockation" world tour with three concerts in Seoul, its agency Tamago Production said Monday.
The quartet will hold three concerts at the Ticket Link Live Arena, formerly the Olympic Handball Gymnasium, in southern Seoul's Olympic Park.
QWER will then travel to Brooklyn, Atlanta, Berwyn, Minneapolis, Fort Worth, Houston, San Francisco and Los Angeles in the United States, followed by Macau, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Taipei, Fukuoka, Osaka, Tokyo and Singapore. Further information on its global performances has not been revealed as of Monday.
The title "Rockation" is a joining of the words rock and vacation, meaning that the quartet will "Take a vacation while singing rock" to have fun with fans around the world.
QWER debuted in 2023 with the single “Harmony from Discord.” The band, comprised of Chodan, Magenta, Hina and Siyeon, is known for songs “Discord” (2023), “T.B.H” (2024), “Fake Idol” (2024) and “My Name is Malgeum” (2024).
Tickets for the Seoul concert will be available through Melon Ticket. Sales for the fan club will begin at 8 p.m. on Monday and general sales will take place from 8 p.m. on Sept. 5.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)