Rain holds off as DAY6 celebrates 10-year milestone at 'The Decade' concert
Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 13:28
- WOO JI-WON
It wasn’t just luck — even the skies seemed to celebrate boy band DAY6’s 10th anniversary.
Forecasts had warned of rain, yet the weather turned out to be picture-perfect for the band’s milestone concert “The Decade” at Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi this weekend.
“Right now — this time, this wind, this temperature — I want to feel it all completely,” said keyboardist Wonpil after finishing “Zombie” (2020) during Sunday’s show. The band staged two concerts, one on Saturday and the finale on Sunday.
It was also a delightful surprise for fans, given that DAY6 has long carried the nickname "Rain6" for its almost cursed streak of rainy shows.
“I’m certain that after this concert, on their way home, those who aren’t My Day yet will be asking themselves, ‘Who is DAY6, why do they keep showing up in my life?’ And then they’ll become My Day,” said the 31-year-old artist.
And it was easy to believe. After a breathtaking Sunday show lasting more than three hours, where not a single moment or song was wasted, it felt impossible not to fall in love with them.
This was the group’s first-ever outdoor stadium concert series, a dream it had long carried since its first concert, “D-day,” in 2015. Now, 10 years later, the group had made it to one of Korea’s biggest stages — the first time for a Korean band. The stadium can accommodate from 35,000 to 50,000 people, though the exact tally has not been released.
It was also the first time a K-pop act had had its solo concert broadcast live through CGV’s ScreenX theaters. Global fans also tuned in from all over the world via Beyond LIVE to watch the show.
“Welcome to the show,” shouted bassist and guitarist Young K after opening with “Time of Our Life” (2019) and three more tracks, including "Welcome to the Show" (2024). “Hope you guys are having fun. Let’s have fun,” he added in English for worldwide fans watching online.
Across a 31-song set list spanning its decade-long career, DAY6 also unveiled four new tracks — “Disco Day,” “Our Season” and the double lead tracks “Dream Bus” and “Inside Out “— from its upcoming album "The Decade," out Friday. The album marks the band's first full-length release in six years, following “The Book of Us: Entropy” (2019).
“'Disco Day' really pops and it also has a recreational feel,” explained Wonpil after performing it. “When the album comes out, listen to it on your commute, at work or at school — and you can quietly tap your thigh along.”
The band performed “Dream Bus” right after its debut hit “Congratulations” (2015), a deliberate choice the members made.
“We started with ‘Congratulations,’ which allowed us to step into the world 10 years ago and it still represents us, and followed with ‘Dream Bus,’ which we've written recently,” said Wonpil.
Despite being brand new, fans were already singing along, as the songs had also been performed at Saturday’s show.
Starting with its 15th track “Love Me or Leave Me” (2020), touting a guitar intro that makes hearts race, fans jumped and waved so hard that Young K eventually had to ask them to sit down after the 18th track, “Shoot Me” (2018).
“Shoot Me” (2018) was one of the highlights. Fireballs shot up from the stage as the members sang with heartbreaking sincerity, making it hard to believe a group of musicians could be this magnetic. But the pyrotechnic spectacle was only one of the many visual flourishes that filled the stage. Fireworks, heart- and butterfly-shaped confetti and rainbow-colored smoke lit up the stadium throughout the show.
Before the encore, the members paused to thank the fans.
“We’re just playful people, just young people from the neighborhood who love music,” said guitarist Sungjin. “But looking at this set list, we’ve worked hard and made songs we’re proud of — not one song wasted. And it was you who made that possible. What we’ve done for 10 years, we’ll keep doing until my last breath.”
Drummer Dowoon added, “You’re the ones who made us and this stage,” before asking fans to softly pat their heads to the line from "Congratulations," which says, “You’re really amazing.” Sunday’s concert closed with “Best Part” (2019) — the song that has become the band's signature finale.
While the concert had opened with “Time of Our Life,” with a chorus that says, “A page of our beautiful youth, let’s write it together,” by the night’s end, DAY6 had written itself onto a page in every fan’s life story.
