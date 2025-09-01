Stray Kids earns 7th Billboard 200 No. 1

K-pop boy group Stray Kids has claimed its seventh No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard's main albums chart with its new album, "Karma.""Karma" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this week, replacing Morgan Wallen's "I'm the Problem," Billboard said in a chart preview released Sunday.It marks the group's seventh No. 1 on the chart, following "Oddinary" and "Maxident" in 2022, "5-Star" and "Rock-Star" in 2023, and "Ate" and "Hop" in 2024.With the achievement, Stray Kids outdid BTS for the most No. 1s among K-pop acts on the Billboard 200.Stray Kids became the only act in Billboard history to see all seven of its albums debut at No. 1 on the chart."Last year, when 'Hop' debuted atop the list, Stray Kids became the first act to debut at No. 1 with their first six entries in the 69-year history of the chart. With 'Karma's arrival, they extend that record," Billboard said.The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units, comprising physical album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA).Of the 313,000 units earned by Stray Kids, 296,000 came from physical album sales, the most in the group's history, while SEA and TEA units comprised 16,000 and 1,000, respectively.Yonhap