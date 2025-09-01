 Stray Kids earns 7th Billboard 200 No. 1
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Stray Kids earns 7th Billboard 200 No. 1

Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 11:03 Updated: 01 Sep. 2025, 11:32
Boy band Stray Kids [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Stray Kids [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
K-pop boy group Stray Kids has claimed its seventh No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard's main albums chart with its new album, "Karma."
 
"Karma" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this week, replacing Morgan Wallen's "I'm the Problem," Billboard said in a chart preview released Sunday.
 

Related Article

 
It marks the group's seventh No. 1 on the chart, following "Oddinary" and "Maxident" in 2022, "5-Star" and "Rock-Star" in 2023, and "Ate" and "Hop" in 2024.
 
With the achievement, Stray Kids outdid BTS for the most No. 1s among K-pop acts on the Billboard 200.
 
Stray Kids became the only act in Billboard history to see all seven of its albums debut at No. 1 on the chart.
 
"Last year, when 'Hop' debuted atop the list, Stray Kids became the first act to debut at No. 1 with their first six entries in the 69-year history of the chart. With 'Karma's arrival, they extend that record," Billboard said.
 
The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units, comprising physical album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA).
 
Of the 313,000 units earned by Stray Kids, 296,000 came from physical album sales, the most in the group's history, while SEA and TEA units comprised 16,000 and 1,000, respectively.

Yonhap
tags Stray Kids Billboard 200 Korea

More in K-pop

Everland to open immersive 'KPop Demon Hunters' themed zone

'SYNK: aeXIS Line' concert highlights aespas's vibrant live stage presence

Federation of Korean Music Performers celebrates milestone membership with Red Velvet's Wendy

Rain holds off as DAY6 celebrates 10-year milestone at 'The Decade' concert

QWER to begin 'Rockation' world tour with concerts in Seoul

Related Stories

Stray Kids' 'Lalalala' debuts at No. 90 on Billboard Hot 100

Stray Kids' 'Thunderous' passes 200 million Youtube views

Boy band Stray Kids' new album to debut atop Billboard 200 albums chart

BTS's Jungkook, Stray Kids nominated in non-K-pop categories at BBMAs

Stray Kids' EP 'Maxident' takes top spot on Billboard 200 chart
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)