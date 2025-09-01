ZeroBaseOne celebrate first full album release with comeback showcase — in pictures

Boy band ZeroBaseOne performs lead track “Iconik” during a showcase for the release of its first full-length album, “Never Say Never,” at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Sept 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band ZeroBaseOne held a comeback showcase on Monday at the Blue Square in central Seoul, to mark the release of its first full-length album “Never Say Never.”
The nine-member group — Sung Han-bin, Zhang Hao, Seok Matthew, Ricky, Park Gun-wook, Kim Tae-rae, Kim Gyu-vin, Kim Ji-woong and Han Yu-jin — performed the lead track “Iconik,” the B-side track “Lovesick Game,” and introduced the album to the media.
ZeroBaseOne’s first full-length album comes two years after the group’s debut and features 10 tracks, including the lead track “Iconik,” the B-sides “Lovesick Game,” “Goosebumps,” “Dumb,” “Extra,” “Long Way Back,” “Star Eyes,” “I Know U Know” as well as the Korean version of “Now or Never” and the pre-release track “Slam Dunk.”
“Just as mankind first set foot on the moon, we wanted to leave our own initial footprints in the K-pop scene,” Sung Han-bin told reporters. “That’s the message we tried to capture and deliver through the choreography of our lead track ‘Iconik.’”
The group is also gearing up for its second world tour, “Here & Now,” which will kick off with three shows in Seoul from Oct. 3 to 5. The tour will then continue across Asia with stops in Bangkok, Saitama, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Taipei and Hong Kong.
“Never Say Never” was officially released on Monday at 6 p.m.
Here are some highlights from the media event, where ZeroBaseOne’s members posed for the cameras and answered questions from reporters.
Boy band ZeroBaseOne poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its first full-length album, “Never Say Never,” at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Sept 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band ZeroBaseOne performs lead track “Iconik” during a showcase for the release of its first full-length album, “Never Say Never,” at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Sept 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
ZeroBaseOne’s Sung Han-bin poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first full-length album, “Never Say Never,” at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Sept 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
ZeroBaseOne’s Kim Ji-woong poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first full-length album, “Never Say Never,” at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Sept 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
ZeroBaseOne’s Zhang Hao poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first full-length album, “Never Say Never,” at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Sept 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
ZeroBaseOne's Ricky poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first full-length album, “Never Say Never,” at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Sept 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
ZeroBaseOne’s Kim Gyu-vin poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first full-length album, “Never Say Never,” at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Sept 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
ZeroBaseOne’s Park Gun-wook poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first full-length album, “Never Say Never,” at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Sept 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
ZeroBaseOne’s Han Yu-jin poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first full-length album, “Never Say Never,” at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Sept 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
ZeroBaseOne’s Seok Matthew during a showcase for the release of the band’s first full-length album, “Never Say Never,” at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Sept 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
ZeroBaseOne’s Kim Tae-rae during a showcase for the release of the band’s first full-length album, “Never Say Never,” at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Sept 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
ZeroBaseOne answers reporters’ questions during a showcase for the release of its first full-length album, “Never Say Never,” at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Sept 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band ZeroBaseOne performs B-side track “Lovesick Game” during a showcase for the release of its first full-length album, “Never Say Never,” at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Sept 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
