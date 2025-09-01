 i-dle's Yuqi to release new solo single 'Motivation'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

i-dle's Yuqi to release new solo single 'Motivation'

Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 11:58
Teaser image for i-dle singer Yuqi's new single ″Motivation″ [CUBE ENTERTAINMENT]

Teaser image for i-dle singer Yuqi's new single ″Motivation″ [CUBE ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Singer Yuqi of girl group i-dle will release her new solo single "Motivation" on Sept. 16, her agency Cube Entertainment said Monday.
 
"Motivation" comes five months since her previous digital single "Fendi" was released in April. The singer also released her first solo album "Yuq1" in April last year.
 

Related Article

 
She sold over 500,000 copies of “Yuq1” within six days of release.
 
Yuqi launched her solo career with “Yuq1,” almost six years after she debuted as a member of (G)I-DLE in 2018. The group is known for its hits “Latata” (2018), “Tomboy” (2022), “Nxde” (2022) and “Queencard” (2023).
 
Yuqi has also been flaunting her music production skills as part of the quintet. She took part in producing the band's songs "i'M The Trend" (2020), "Lost" (2021), "Giant" (2021) and "Liar" (2022).

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Yuqi i-dle Cube Entertainment

More in K-pop

Everland to open immersive 'KPop Demon Hunters' themed zone

'SYNK: aeXIS Line' concert highlights aespas's vibrant live stage presence

Federation of Korean Music Performers celebrates milestone membership with Red Velvet's Wendy

Rain holds off as DAY6 celebrates 10-year milestone at 'The Decade' concert

QWER to begin 'Rockation' world tour with concerts in Seoul

Related Stories

Girl group i-dle's EP 'We are' sells 1.06 million copies in first week of release

Girl group i-dle gets set for Japan concert series in October

K-pop agencies Cube Entertainment, YG come out against deepfake pornography

(G)I-DLE's Miyeon releases duet 'Glow Up' with Chinese singer Jike Junyi

(G)I-DLE pays homage to times gone by with release of latest EP

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)