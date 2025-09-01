i-dle's Yuqi to release new solo single 'Motivation'
Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 11:58
- YOON SO-YEON
Singer Yuqi of girl group i-dle will release her new solo single "Motivation" on Sept. 16, her agency Cube Entertainment said Monday.
"Motivation" comes five months since her previous digital single "Fendi" was released in April. The singer also released her first solo album "Yuq1" in April last year.
She sold over 500,000 copies of “Yuq1” within six days of release.
Yuqi launched her solo career with “Yuq1,” almost six years after she debuted as a member of (G)I-DLE in 2018. The group is known for its hits “Latata” (2018), “Tomboy” (2022), “Nxde” (2022) and “Queencard” (2023).
Yuqi has also been flaunting her music production skills as part of the quintet. She took part in producing the band's songs "i'M The Trend" (2020), "Lost" (2021), "Giant" (2021) and "Liar" (2022).
