i-dle's Yuqi to release new solo single 'Motivation'

QWER to begin 'Rockation' world tour with concerts in Seoul

Rain holds off as DAY6 celebrates 10-year milestone at 'The Decade' concert

Federation of Korean Music Performers celebrates milestone membership with Red Velvet's Wendy

Related Stories

Girl group i-dle's EP 'We are' sells 1.06 million copies in first week of release

Girl group i-dle gets set for Japan concert series in October

K-pop agencies Cube Entertainment, YG come out against deepfake pornography

(G)I-DLE's Miyeon releases duet 'Glow Up' with Chinese singer Jike Junyi

(G)I-DLE pays homage to times gone by with release of latest EP