Hyundai Rotem to unveil localized K2 tank in Poland

Hyundai Rotem, Korea's sole tank manufacturer, said Monday it will unveil a localized mock-up of its K2 tank for Poland this week, following an 8.98 trillion won ($6.5 billion) deal last month to export the product to the Eastern European country.The company plans to showcase the K2PL main battle tank (MBT) during the 33rd MSPO International Defense Industry Exhibition, set for Kielce, Poland, from Sept. 2 to 5, it said in a press release.The unveiling comes after Hyundai Rotem signed a deal in early August to supply a second batch of K2 tanks to Poland's defense contractor.Under the agreement, Poland will receive 180 K2 tanks and 81 support vehicles. The contract follows a 4.5 trillion won deal in 2022 for the first batch of 180 K2 tanks, part of Warsaw's major armament push after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Of the latest order, 116 K2GF MBTs will be built in Korea by 2027, while most of the remaining 64, designated K2PL MBTs, will be produced in Poland at a facility of Bumar, a defense company under the state-owned PGZ, according to a company spokesperson.It will mark the first time the K2 is manufactured in Poland."Trial production of three K2PL MBTs will begin in Korea in 2028, with full-scale production of the remaining units slated to start at Bumar's plant in 2029," the spokesperson said.Yonhap