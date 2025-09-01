Nationwide average temperature reaches new high, breaking previous records
Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 16:29 Updated: 01 Sep. 2025, 17:49
Korea has logged its hottest summer since records began, breaking last year's record and marking the second straight year of extreme heat.
According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) on Monday, the nationwide average temperature reached 25.7 degrees Celsius (78.3 Fahrenheit), edging past last summer's 25.6 degrees from June 1 to Aug. 31. It was the highest summer average since the agency began tracking in 1973.
The average daily high hit 30.7 degrees, also the highest on record. The average daily low was 21.5 degrees, the second-highest ever. Nighttime lows averaged 21.9 degrees, tying last year’s record for the warmest nights.
Koreans also endured 28.1 days of extreme heat, defined as highs of 33 degrees or above. That ranked as the third-highest since 1973, behind 2018 and 1994. The country saw 15.5 tropical nights, when nighttime lows stay at 25 degrees or above, the fourth-highest on record.
Rainfall was scarce. Nationwide precipitation totaled 619.5 millimeters, only 85 percent of the seasonal norm and the 20th lowest in 53 years of records. Gangwon’s Yeongdong region, which has faced severe drought, saw just 232.5 millimeters — its lowest summer rainfall since 1973.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)