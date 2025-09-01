Cheonan wraps up internship program for international students
Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 14:52
Eleven international students have completed internship programs offered by Cheonan, with four currently under consideration for permanent positions.
Cheonan’s city government announced on Friday that this year’s two-month-long internship program had concluded. As part of the program, 11 students from countries including China, Vietnam and Indonesia completed internships at six participating companies in the region.
According to the city’s press release, Cheonan aims to foster global talent that will contribute to the region’s competitiveness through its regular internship program.
The city also added that it will provide further support to international students so they can grow into key talent that bridges local firms and their overseas operations.
“The internship program is a mutual model through which both international students and local companies can grow together,” said Han Mi-soon, the head of the city government’s youth policy division.
“We will continue our efforts to support the students so that they can contribute to the region’s development.”
