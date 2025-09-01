 International student enrollment in Korea surpasses 270,000 for the first time
International student enrollment in Korea surpasses 270,000 for the first time

Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 16:08 Updated: 01 Sep. 2025, 17:43
International students throw their graduation caps at their graduation ceremony at Donga University, Busan. The number of international students currently enrolled in universities or language schools in Korea has surpassed 270,000 for the first time. [YONHAP]

The number of international students currently enrolled in universities or language schools in Korea has surpassed 270,000 for the first time.
 
According to the monthly data released by the Korea Immigration Service under the Ministry of Justice, the number of international students reached 272,573 in July this year, a 17.5 percent jump from last year's figure of 232,031.
 

Related Article

 
By nationality, Vietnamese students accounted for the largest share at 106,152 or 38.9 percent, followed by Chinese students at 71,509, Mongolian students at 16,832, Uzbek students at 16,934 and Nepalese students at 13,285.
 
By visa type, 190,061 students were enrolled under the D-2 visa for university degree programs, 82,396 students held the D-4-1 visa for Korean language training and 116 students were on the D-4-7 visa for foreign language training.
 
The number of international students has been steadily increasing for four consecutive years, rising from 163,699 in 2021 to 197,234 in 2022, 226,507 in 2023 and 263,775 in 2024.
 
Regarding undocumented extended stays, the number of D-2 visa holders who have been newly classified as illegal immigrants rose from 1,079 to 1,196, a 10.84 percent increase, while that of D-4 holders dropped from 1,621 to 1,302, a 19.68 percent decrease.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]


