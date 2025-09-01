 Kotra, Pusan National University to hold job fair for int'l students
Kotra, Pusan National University to hold job fair for int'l students

Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 11:35
A poster for the Kotra-PNU Job Fair for International Students [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (Kotra) and Pusan National University (PNU) will host a job fair for international students, inviting those interested in working in the Busan and South Gyeongsang regions.
 
The Kotra-PNU Job Fair for International Students will be held on Sept. 18 between 1 to 5 p.m., at the university's International Conference Hall of the Mechanical Engineering building.  
 

Ten companies such as Nexen Corporation, PMW Global and Shinhwa Hydraulics will attend the job fair to do interviews. 
 
Booths offering resume feedback, mock interviews and taking photos to be used in resumes will also be set up.  
 
International students with a D-2 and D-10 visa holders are eligible to attend, with applications for the job fair and interviews accepted via a sign-up form found on Pusan National University's International Office website by Sept. 8.  
 

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
