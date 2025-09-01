All eyes on North's Kim as first foray into multilateral diplomacy begins
Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 19:39
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Every step by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at Beijing’s Victory Day celebrations on Wednesday is expected to be scrutinized as a “first.” The event will mark his debut on a multilateral diplomatic stage.
Kim reportedly departed Pyongyang by his private train Monday afternoon for a visit to China, according to Seoul government sources.
Kim has so far confined his diplomacy to carefully managed bilateral summits. He has never before appeared at an event alongside multiple world leaders. Some 25 heads of state are expected to attend, including leaders from China, Russia, Cambodia and Vietnam. Analysts say the occasion could offer a glimpse into Pyongyang’s future diplomatic direction.
Will Kim Ju-ae appear alongside her father?
One of the most anticipated questions is whether Kim’s daughter, Kim Ju-ae, will accompany him. Since her first public appearance in November 2022, her profile has steadily grown, drawing scrutiny from intelligence agencies.
If she appears beside her father on the Tiananmen Gate rostrum, it could be read as an anointment of her status as successor in North Korea’s hereditary leadership.
“If Kim Jong-un brings Ju-ae with him, it could produce a symbolically significant moment on the official diplomatic stage,” said Oh Gyeog-seob, senior research fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification. “Such a move would be interpreted as further cementing her position in a succession structure aligned with four generations of dynastic rule.”
Kim has previously taken his wife, Ri Sol-ju, on three of four state visits to China between 2018 and 2019. On a May 2018 trip to Bangchuidao, however, Ri did not attend; instead, Kim’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, played a more visible role during talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
If Ri does not accompany him this time, but Ju-ae does, observers say it may mark the daughter’s entry into diplomatic affairs. At past domestic events, Ri and Kim Yo-jong have often appeared behind Kim and Ju-ae, suggesting a secondary role.
The precedent of Belarus is often cited: in 2015, President Alexander Lukashenko appeared at a Beijing parade with his 11-year-old son Nikolai, who was dubbed the “prince of Belarus.” A decade later, the son was seated at the VIP table during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.
Testing ground for diplomacy
Kim’s tone and posture will also be closely monitored. Multilateral diplomacy can be unpredictable, even for leaders accustomed to such gatherings.
During his debut at the April 27, 2018 inter-Korean summit, Kim struck a relaxed tone, telling South Korean President Moon Jae-in and the press: “I will speak candidly to produce good results.” Multilateral settings, however, demand different levels of etiquette and interaction.
If Kim manages to engage naturally with other leaders, analysts say it could boost his confidence and open the door for more such appearances. A misstep or awkward exchange, by contrast, could reinforce his image as an isolated dictator. In such a case, North Korean media may sharply limit coverage.
The biggest diplomatic prize for Pyongyang would be a visible display of solidarity with China and Russia. A bilateral summit with Xi is expected to be a highlight. Kim could also hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin or Belarusian leader Lukashenko. A three-way summit with Xi and Putin remains possible.
“North Korea has always been highly sensitive to how the Supreme Leader is portrayed in the media,” said Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies. “They will have meticulously prepared to ensure there are no blemishes on his image. If Kim successfully breaks the ice with other leaders, it could pave the way for more multilateral diplomacy going forward.”
Will Kim stand beside Xi?
The level of protocol China offers Kim Jong-un will serve as a barometer of future North Korea-China relations.
At the 2015 parade commemorating the 70th anniversary of victory in World War II, China seated former leaders Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao to Xi’s left, and foreign leaders like Putin and then-South Korean President Park Geun-hye to his right — with Putin taking the seat of honor.
This year, speculation centers on whether Putin and Kim will stand directly beside Xi. “The Russian side has already announced that Putin will be on Xi’s right and Kim on the left — a crucial clue,” said Park Won-gon, professor of North Korean studies at Ewha Womans University.
Analysts caution, however, that Xi may temper the optics of a hardened axis with Russia and North Korea. With a possible U.S.-China summit looming at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Gyeongju in October, Beijing may want to preserve its image as a “responsible major power.”
With a possible U.S.-China summit set to take place at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Gyeongju at the end of October, Xi may temper the optics of close alignment with North Korea and Russia.
Separately, North Korea’s state-run media Rodong Sinmun reported Monday that Kim Jong-un inspected a new missile production line at a major munitions plant the previous day.
“[Kim] stressed that the missile production sector should be fully prepared to unconditionally accept and fully implement the new long-term production goals set forth by the Ninth Congress of the Party,” the paper reported. Kim also “ratified three new long-term plans related to missile production capacity and the draft for defense expenditure on the plans.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN KYUNG-JIN, CHUNG YEONG-GYO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)