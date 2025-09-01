 Kim Jong-un departs for China two days ahead of Victory Day parade
Korea JoongAng Daily

Kim Jong-un departs for China two days ahead of Victory Day parade

Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 19:39 Updated: 01 Sep. 2025, 19:48
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un takes a train to Vietnam for the second U.S. summit on Feb. 24, 2019. [RODONG SINMUN]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un takes a train to Vietnam for the second U.S. summit on Feb. 24, 2019. [RODONG SINMUN]

 
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has set off for China on a train.
 
"Kim is said to have left Pyongyang via train this afternoon," a government source told SBS on Monday evening.
 

Kim is expected to enter China via the "Zhongchao Youyi Bridge," or the Sino-Korean Friendship Bridge, which connects Sinui­ju, North Pyongan to China's Dandong.
 
Kim is set to attend China's Victory Day military parade on Wednesday alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
