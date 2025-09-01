Kim Jong-un departs for China two days ahead of Victory Day parade
Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 19:39 Updated: 01 Sep. 2025, 19:48
YOON SO-YEON
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has set off for China on a train.
"Kim is said to have left Pyongyang via train this afternoon," a government source told SBS on Monday evening.
Kim is expected to enter China via the "Zhongchao Youyi Bridge," or the Sino-Korean Friendship Bridge, which connects Sinuiju, North Pyongan to China's Dandong.
Kim is set to attend China's Victory Day military parade on Wednesday alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
