 North Korea's Kim inspects new missile-producing factory ahead of planned trip to China
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 11:03
This file photo, published by the Korean Central News Agency on May 7 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, second from left, inspecting a munitions factory. [YONHAP]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has inspected a new munitions factory that produces missiles, state media reported Monday, ahead of his upcoming visit to Beijing to attend China's military parade.
 
Kim visited a major munitions enterprise the previous day to review the country's capability to produce missiles, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, without disclosing the location.
 

The inspection came as Kim is set to debut on the multilateral diplomatic stage by attending China's military parade set for Wednesday, alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
 
At the munitions factory, Kim said the modernized production process will rapidly bolster the country's capability to produce missiles and key missile units' combat readiness, the KCNA reported.
 
Kim also approved three kinds of plans to produce new missiles and a defense expenditure plan, it added.

Yonhap
