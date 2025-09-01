Plane or train? North leader Kim's transportation plans to Victory Day event still up in the air.
Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 09:01
As North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is expected to attend China's Victory Day military parade on Wednesday, signs are emerging that he may travel by train — or by air as well.
Rail tickets from Dandong, a border city between North Korea and China, to Beijing have suddenly become unavailable for certain evening services, raising the likelihood of Kim’s use of a dedicated train.
According to China’s railway booking site 12306, tickets for the 6:18 p.m. overnight train from Dandong to Beijing on Sept. 1 and 2 cannot be purchased. Only two high-speed trains — one in the morning and one in the afternoon — remain available for bookings. Typically, three trains run daily on the Dandong–Beijing route.
Kim has previously used both trains and planes for visits to China. He arrived in Beijing by special train via Dandong on his first visit in 2018 and again in January 2019. In May and June 2019, he used a private aircraft. Foreign media have interpreted Kim’s choice of rail travel as a move to maximize propaganda value abroad.
There is speculation that Kim could opt for a train once again, especially as this would be his debut at a multilateral diplomatic event. Adding to the speculation is a decision by Dandong's Zhonglian Hotel to stop accepting reservations from foreign nationals — a move observers link to Kim’s potential travel plans.
Air travel is also seen as a possibility. According to sources, two Air Koryo aircraft landed at Terminal 2 of Beijing Capital International Airport on Sunday, about an hour apart. Their arrivals were not listed on the airport’s display boards and did not correspond with Air Koryo’s regular schedule, fueling speculation that the landings are part of preparations for Kim’s visit.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is also scheduled to attend the parade. According to the Kremlin, Kim and Putin are expected to be seated to the left and right of Chinese President Xi Jinping during the event. The gathering of the three leaders — from North Korea, China and Russia — is expected to send a message of anti-U.S. solidarity.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
