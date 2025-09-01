Education commission chief offers to resign amid probe into alleged bribery of ex-first lady

The chief of the presidential National Education Commission offered to resign Monday amid a special counsel's probe into her alleged bribery of former first lady Kim Keon Hee.Lee Bae-yong said in a statement that she plans to step down the same day and is "sorry such a situation has happened.""Regarding the truth of what has been reported in the press, I will faithfully explain myself in the investigation process," she said.Last week, the team of special counsel Min Joong-ki, tasked with investigating various corruption allegations surrounding the former first lady, raided Lee's home.The raid came after the team reportedly discovered a gold turtle and a letter apparently written to former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim, during a separate raid targeting the former first lady's mother.The team suspects the turtle was given as a gift to Kim in exchange for Lee's appointment as the inaugural chief of the commission in September 2022.Lee's term runs until the end of this month.Yonhap