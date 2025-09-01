Education commission chief offers to resign amid probe into alleged bribery of ex-first lady
Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 12:12
The chief of the presidential National Education Commission offered to resign Monday amid a special counsel's probe into her alleged bribery of former first lady Kim Keon Hee.
Lee Bae-yong said in a statement that she plans to step down the same day and is "sorry such a situation has happened."
"Regarding the truth of what has been reported in the press, I will faithfully explain myself in the investigation process," she said.
Last week, the team of special counsel Min Joong-ki, tasked with investigating various corruption allegations surrounding the former first lady, raided Lee's home.
The raid came after the team reportedly discovered a gold turtle and a letter apparently written to former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim, during a separate raid targeting the former first lady's mother.
The team suspects the turtle was given as a gift to Kim in exchange for Lee's appointment as the inaugural chief of the commission in September 2022.
Lee's term runs until the end of this month.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
