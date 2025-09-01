 Education commission chief offers to resign amid probe into alleged bribery of ex-first lady
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Education commission chief offers to resign amid probe into alleged bribery of ex-first lady

Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 12:12
Lee Bae-yong, chief of the presidential National Education Commission, speaks during an event at the government complex in Jongno District, central Seoul, on June 30. [YONHAP]

Lee Bae-yong, chief of the presidential National Education Commission, speaks during an event at the government complex in Jongno District, central Seoul, on June 30. [YONHAP]

 
The chief of the presidential National Education Commission offered to resign Monday amid a special counsel's probe into her alleged bribery of former first lady Kim Keon Hee.
 
Lee Bae-yong said in a statement that she plans to step down the same day and is "sorry such a situation has happened."
 

Related Article

 
"Regarding the truth of what has been reported in the press, I will faithfully explain myself in the investigation process," she said.
 
Last week, the team of special counsel Min Joong-ki, tasked with investigating various corruption allegations surrounding the former first lady, raided Lee's home.
 
The raid came after the team reportedly discovered a gold turtle and a letter apparently written to former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim, during a separate raid targeting the former first lady's mother.
 
The team suspects the turtle was given as a gift to Kim in exchange for Lee's appointment as the inaugural chief of the commission in September 2022.
 
Lee's term runs until the end of this month.

Yonhap
tags Korea Kim Keon Hee Lee Bae-yong resignation

More in Politics

Ex-President Yoon absent from insurrection trial for 7th consecutive time

President Lee urges reform to ensure gender equality

Education commission chief offers to resign amid probe into alleged bribery of ex-first lady

Lee's approval rating inches up to 53.6%: Poll

Cho Kuk courts controversy again with Facebook post on 'far-right' youth

Related Stories

Police chief’s suspicious announcement to resign

Time is running out to fix first lady risk

Ex-first lady Kim, aide and shaman all questioned on same day

Stop biased appointments for top posts (KOR)

Ex-first lady, shaman appear for questioning by special counsel
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)