 Ex-President Yoon absent from insurrection trial for 7th consecutive time
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 12:12
 
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is under investigation by the special prosecutor in connection with the Dec. 3, 2024 martial law plan, appears at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul, on July. 9 for his second pretrial detention hearing. [NEWS1]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol was absent from his insurrection trial for the seventh consecutive time Monday, leading the court to proceed without him.
 
Yoon has declined to appear at his trial at the Seoul Central District Court since his second arrest on July 10 on charges related to his failed attempt to impose martial law.
 

The bench said Monday it will continue with the proceedings in his absence, as there has been no change since the previous hearing last Thursday, when the head of the Seoul Detention Center where Yoon is held reported it was impossible to bring him in by force.
 
Yoon has been standing trial on charges of leading an insurrection and abusing his power through his failed martial law bid in December.
 
Insurrection carries a maximum sentence of life in prison or death.
 
During Monday's hearing, the court is scheduled to hear witness testimony from a military official involved in the martial law plan.
 
Under the Criminal Procedure Code, a trial can proceed in the absence of the defendant in the event he refuses to attend without legitimate grounds and it is deemed impossible or significantly difficult for a prison officer to bring him in by force.
 
 

Yonhap
