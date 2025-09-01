 President Lee urges reform to ensure gender equality
Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 12:12
President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul, on Aug. 29. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung on Monday called for broad structural reforms to ensure gender equality.
 
In a Facebook post marking the country's 30th Gender Equality Week, which runs until Sunday, Lee emphasized that structural discrimination still persists in many areas despite efforts to achieve gender equality.
 

"We must boldly reform unreasonable systems in line with the nation's stature and work to correct misconceptions," Lee wrote. "We can build a better world when we respect and embrace each other instead of resorting to hate and discrimination."
 
Under the Framework Act on Gender Equality, the government designates one week each year as Gender Equality Week, during which various campaigns and programs are held to raise public awareness.
 

