Session style: Lawmakers wear hanbok to National Assembly's opening session

Ruling Democratic Party (DP) lawmakers don, or traditional Korean clothing, while rival People Power Party (PPP) lawmakers wear black mourning attire as they sing the national anthem during a plenary session at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Sept. 1, as the parliament kicks off its 100-day regular session. National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik encouraged lawmakers to wear hanbok to the opening session as a sign of unity, but the PPP chose to wear mourning attire in protest.