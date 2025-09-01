Session style: Lawmakers wear hanbok to National Assembly's opening session
Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 20:29
Ruling Democratic Party (DP) lawmakers don hanbok, or traditional Korean clothing, while rival People Power Party (PPP) lawmakers wear black mourning attire as they sing the national anthem during a plenary session at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Sept. 1, as the parliament kicks off its 100-day regular session. National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik encouraged lawmakers to wear hanbok to the opening session as a sign of unity, but the PPP chose to wear mourning attire in protest.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
