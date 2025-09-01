 2 killed, 7 injured in 3 vehicle collision in downtown Cheonan
Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 09:36
The scene of a car accident that took place in Cheonan, South Chungcheong, on Aug. 31. [CHEONAN SEOBUK FIRE STATION]

Two people were killed and seven others injured after three vehicles collided in downtown Cheonan, South Chungcheong, on Sunday evening.
 
According to the Chungcheongnam-do Fire Department and police on Monday, the crash occurred at 6:53 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Huimang-ro in Buldang-dong, Seobuk District. An SUV carrying a family was making a left turn when it collided with a taxi coming from the opposite direction. The impact caused the SUV to hit a sedan that was following behind.
 

A man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s, both passengers in the SUV, were transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead. Three other passengers in the SUV, the taxi driver and one taxi passenger sustained serious injuries. Another passenger in the SUV and one person in the sedan suffered minor injuries.
 
Police suspect that the driver of the SUV had run a red light and are investigating the exact cause of the accident.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
