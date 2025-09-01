Farmers suffer, hotels shut doors as Gangneung drought continue with no end in sight
Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 19:03 Updated: 01 Sep. 2025, 19:51
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
GANGNEUNG — In a sun-scorched field in Gangneung, Gangwon, a 93-year-old resident helplessly watches scallions turn yellow and die, a stark sign of a drought so severe that the city is preparing for water rationing.
On Monday afternoon, in a scallion field next to an elementary school in Wichon-ri, Seongsan-myeon, dust rose from the cracked earth from a mere step onto the field. Nearby cabbage seedlings had shriveled from lack of water, while red beans planted alongside were withering.
“The farmer worked tirelessly to save the scallions, but in the end, they dried up. There’s nothing we can do but wait for rain,” Kim Deok-rae, 93, who lives next to the field, told the JoongAng Ilbo.
A survey of the area revealed similar damage: scallions were bleached yellow, and perilla leaves were drooping and stunted.
“This year’s harvest will be less than half the usual yield,” said Hwang Chang-gyu, 70, the village head of Wichon-ri. “Corn has been a total failure. Many families plowed their fields under without harvesting.”
The bigger challenge is still ahead. Until recently, farms relied on irrigation water from the Obong Reservoir. But with Gangneung declaring a disaster on Aug. 30, the water supply has been cut off entirely. The reservoir is currently at just 14.5 percent of its capacity, which is only a fifth of the seasonal average of 70.7 percent. If dry weather continues, the government expects levels to fall below 10 percent within four weeks.
In response, the Gangneung city government has shifted its full administrative capacity to drought relief. Mayor Kim Hong-kyu held a press conference on Monday at the city’s disaster situation room to announce a second set of emergency measures.
The city will keep the disaster situation room open until the drought ends to coordinate public water-saving campaigns, monitor compliance and secure additional water sources.
Authorities are also considering time-based or alternate-day water rationing if the Obong Reservoir falls below 10 percent. Essential facilities such as hospitals, social welfare centers and prisons will be guaranteed a water supply through tanker trucks stationed nearby.
Gangneung has already stockpiled 1.35 million two-liter (0.5-gallon) bottles of water, which will be distributed at five designated sites if reservoir levels fall below 10 percent. To support farmers, emergency water from other reservoirs and streams will also be diverted to minimize agricultural losses.
Water from 17 local streams — including Seomseok Stream, Sacheon Stream, Yeongok Stream, Sinri Stream and Gunseon River — as well as five other reservoirs, is being transported by 31 15-ton water tankers and fire trucks to refill Obong Reservoir.
Major hotels and resorts in Gangneung are also pitching in. The Shilla Monogram Gangneung closed its swimming pools and sauna facilities after the disaster declaration. Sun Cruise Hotel & Resort suspended use of its swimming pools, while Seamarq Hotel restricted access to hot baths and outdoor jacuzzis.
Gangneung Ojuk Hanok Village, a traditional lodging facility operated by the city, announced it would shut down entirely if reservoir levels dip below 10 percent. Nearly 100 guests canceled reservations after being notified, citing solidarity with water-saving efforts.
“Since the reservoir dropped below 15 percent, we closed 20 percent of our 50 rooms,” said Kim Seung-hoe, the facility manager. “Given the disaster, we’re offering full refunds regardless of our cancellation policy.”
According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, no rain is forecast for Gangneung or the broader Yeongdong region in Gangwon until at least Sept. 10, worsening the outlook for water rationing.
“Gangneung will put all its efforts into overcoming this drought together with citizens,” Mayor Kim said. “We will do everything we can to protect daily life.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK JIN-HO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)