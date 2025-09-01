Foreign ministry checks protection measures for Koreans in Indonesia amid unrest

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a joint meeting with overseas diplomatic missions Monday to review measures to protect its nationals in Indonesia, as nationwide protests escalate over lawmakers' privileges.Yoon Chu-sok, director general for overseas Koreans and consular affairs, urged officials in the meeting to closely monitor developments, maintain constant communication between the ministry and overseas missions and take all possible steps to ensure the safety of Koreans there, the ministry said in a release.Violent protests are escalating in the Southeast Asian nation after reports revealed that lawmakers had received additional housing allowances exceeding the minimum wage of ordinary citizens, on top of their salaries.Public anger toward the elite has further intensified after a motorcycle delivery worker was killed by a police vehicle during a crackdown on protesters.Yonhap