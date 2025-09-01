Police investigate woman for alleged religious investment fraud scheme
Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 18:45
- YOON SO-YEON
A woman in her 40s has been reported to the police for pocketing billions of won from her peers by making them invest in "her god-given" stock program.
The Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police Agency said Monday that it is investigating the woman on charges of violating the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes, a law applied to people committing fraud.
The woman allegedly promoted herself as "a servant of god" to people around her and convinced her peers to make investments through "a foreign futures [stock] program made with the help of god" until earlier this year.
She typically approached people she had met through religious activities, as well as people going through financial difficulties, and persuaded them by flaunting her lavish lifestyle, according to police.
Six people have made the report, and billions of won have not been retrieved, according to reports.
"We received the reports in May, but we cannot comment further because it is an ongoing case," police told Yonhap News.
