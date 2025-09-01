 Police investigate woman for alleged religious investment fraud scheme
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Police investigate woman for alleged religious investment fraud scheme

Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 18:45
[YONHAP]

[YONHAP]

 
A woman in her 40s has been reported to the police for pocketing billions of won from her peers by making them invest in "her god-given" stock program.
 
The Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police Agency said Monday that it is investigating the woman on charges of violating the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes, a law applied to people committing fraud.
 

Related Article

 
The woman allegedly promoted herself as "a servant of god" to people around her and convinced her peers to make investments through "a foreign futures [stock] program made with the help of god" until earlier this year.
 
She typically approached people she had met through religious activities, as well as people going through financial difficulties, and persuaded them by flaunting her lavish lifestyle, according to police.
 
Six people have made the report, and billions of won have not been retrieved, according to reports.
 
"We received the reports in May, but we cannot comment further because it is an ongoing case," police told Yonhap News.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags fraud stock god religion

More in Social Affairs

K-dramas, K-pop are top contributors to Korea's reputation, survey shows

U.S. buyer nabs $7.5 million Gangnam apartment just before Seoul restricts foreign homeownership

'Love is out there, but you have to be willing to get it' — words from a matchmaking monk

Farmers suffer, hotels shut doors as Gangneung drought continue with no end in sight

Foreign ministry checks protection measures for Koreans in Indonesia amid unrest

Related Stories

FSS warns investors to stop paying for unregulated advice

Lee Seung-gi's father-in-law indicted in 'unprecedented case of stock price manipulation'

Im Chang-jung denies his involvement in alleged cap manipulation

Baby Garden cult drops injunction request against Netflix

Singers Im Chang-jung and Park Hye-kyoung claim to be stock fraud victims
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)