Police raid Korail in probe into fatal train accident

Police on Monday raided Korea Railroad Corporation's (Korail) headquarters and Daegu branch office as part of its investigation into last month's fatal train accident that killed two maintenance workers and injured five others in the southeastern county of Cheongdo.The Gyeongbuk Provincial Police Agency and the Daegu Regional Employment and Labor Administration deployed about 70 investigators and labor inspectors in the morning to begin searches and seizures at the offices of Korail and its subcontractors. They secured documents, personal computers and mobile phones of those involved in the accident.The accident occurred near a bullfighting stadium in Cheongdo on the morning of Aug. 19, when the seven workers were hit by a running train during post-flood safety inspections.Police and labor authorities plan to use the seized materials to investigate the circumstances of the accident, including whether safety measures were taken to prevent collisions with running trains.Yonhap