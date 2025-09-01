Seoul issues heavy rain advisory, closes access to 29 streams amid downpours
Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 09:01
A heavy rain advisory was issued across Seoul on Monday and authorities closed access to 29 urban streams — including the Cheonggye and Anyang streams. Emergency response teams have also been mobilized citywide.
As of 7 a.m. Monday, Geumcheon District recorded the highest cumulative rainfall in Seoul at 41.5 millimeters (1.6 inches), while Dobong District had the lowest at 12 millimeters, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government. The highest hourly precipitation rates were 38 millimeters in Geumcheon and 30 millimeters in both the Dongjak and Yeongdeungpo districts.
The city activated Level 1 of its emergency response protocol — the “caution” stage — at 4:10 a.m. Monday. A total of 3,465 personnel were deployed across the city, including 355 city officials and 3,110 district officials from Seoul’s 25 district offices. Authorities said they are enhancing surveillance of 100 underpasses via closed-circuit television and will shut them down immediately if necessary.
Flood advisories were issued in advance for the Gwanak, Geumcheon, Dongjak and Yongsan districts, warning of potential inundation if rainfall reaches 20 millimeters (0.8 inches) within 15 minutes. Rainwater pumping stations in seven districts, including Mapo and Geumcheon, have already been partially activated. No injuries or property damage has been reported as of press time.
The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast that the rain — fueled by dense rain clouds moving in from the Yellow Sea — would continue through Monday night, varying in intensity. Total precipitation is expected to reach between 30 and 80 millimeters, with some areas possibly exceeding 100 millimeters.
City officials said they would maintain the emergency response posture while monitoring river levels and weather conditions in real time.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
