Hapjeong Station fire caused by battery, authorities say

Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 17:09 Updated: 01 Sep. 2025, 18:33
Hapjeong Station on Seoul Metro lines No. 2 and No. 6 [YONHAP]

 
A fire broke out at Hapjeong Station on Seoul Metro lines No. 2 and 6 at around 4:15 p.m. Monday, causing trains to temporarily bypass the station without stopping. The no-stop order was lifted at 5:02 p.m. for line No. 2 and at 5:07 p.m. for line No. 6, and trains resumed normal operations.
 
“Smoke was detected from a battery in a passenger’s possession on the platform of line No. 2 at Hapjeong Station around 4:45 p.m.,” said a Seoul Metro official. “To ensure safety at the site, trains on both lines No. 2 and 6 were temporarily passing through Hapjeong Station without stopping.”
 

Some passengers inside the station were evacuated following on-site instructions immediately after the incident. The Seoul Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters also sent an emergency alert to inform the public and urged caution for those using the station.
 
Fire authorities dispatched to the scene extinguished the flames completely by 4:37 p.m.
 
There were no casualties reported from the fire.


