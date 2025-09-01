Women sentenced to 10 months in prison for falsely accusing father of rape
Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 09:37
A woman in her 30s who falsely accused her father of rape online has been sentenced to 10 months in prison.
The Uijeongbu District Court’s Namyangju branch sentenced the 37-year-old on charges of defamation, obstruction of business and insult, according to legal sources on Sunday.
The woman was indicted after posting a series of false claims on an online forum between late May and early June last year under the title, “I am a victim of familial sexual violence. Please read this.” She uploaded the post 11 times.
In the posts, she claimed she had been sexually abused by her father since the age of four and that her mother had also suffered domestic and sexual violence. She wrote that the matter had been settled through a compensation payment of 30 million won ($22,000) and called for strict punishment of the alleged perpetrator. She included her father’s full name and the name of his business.
She also posted additional claims six times, accusing her father of having had an affair with the woman who is now his wife prior to their marriage.
During the trial, the woman argued that all of her claims were true. But the court rejected that argument, citing a lack of concrete evidence or circumstances to support repeated sexual abuse by her father.
The court also noted that she had received financial support from her father while studying abroad and after returning to Korea. In 2021, she demanded a large sum of money to run a cafe — and began making accusations of sexual abuse only after the request was refused.
“The defendant appears to have posted false claims about the victims out of resentment after being denied financial support,” the court said. “The victims’ reputations have already been irreparably damaged. Given that the defendant has continued to post similar content and that the victims are calling for strong punishment, there is a high risk of reoffending.”
