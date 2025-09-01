A flawed nominee

Choi Kyo-jin, education minister nominee, faces mounting criticism as his confirmation hearing begins. A 2003 drunk driving conviction, in which he was caught with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.187 percent, has drawn renewed scrutiny. Allegations of plagiarism in his 2006 master’s thesis have further damaged his credibility. Questions also surround a foreign trip while serving as an auditor and his past social media activity defending controversial political figures. Critics argue that these issues undermine his suitability to lead Korea’s Ministry of Education. [PARK YONG-SEOK]