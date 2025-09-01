AI and robots speed the ‘end of work’

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

At the dedication of Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Georgia on March 26, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung delivered congratulatory remarks. Behind him sat several hundred workers. Unlike Hyundai’s plants in Korea, many of the workers were young women. In blue T-shirts and white caps, they looked more like engineers than line workers.On Aug. 25, the Hyundai Motor union approved a strike plan by an overwhelming margin. The leadership, mostly comprised of men, wore red headbands emblazoned with “unity and struggle” and demanded higher pay and a later retirement age.The gender split tells its own story: roughly 30 percent women at the Metaplant versus about 2 percent at Hyundai’s Ulsan complex. The extreme imbalance at Ulsan could be fit for the record books. The share of women in Hyundai production jobs is lower than the 4 percent share of women in Korea’s military, where only men face conscription. In the most recent hiring of 200 production workers at Ulsan, only six were women, who had been promoted from in-house subcontractors. The Ulsan work force is also older. The average age is approximately 50, with a small number in their 20s and 30s.High-wage, veteran workers should, at the very least, be highly productive. Yet productivity at Hyundai’s domestic plants is poor. Recently, 390 shop-floor employees received mass disciplinary measures. Investigators found overtime claimed on paper while workers left early, and cases of one person doing the work of two, a practice nicknamed “two-legs running.” Rather than apologize for a breakdown in shop-floor ethics, the union is pushing in this year’s bargaining to extend the retirement age from 60 to 64.The United States, where much of the manufacturing base has eroded, is now aiming for a renaissance led by AI and robots instead of labor. At the Metaplant, 100 percent of the body shop and 40 percent of final assembly are automated. Autonomous robots carry all parts, bodies and chassis. A quadruped robot analyzes 50,000 images to inspect quality.A straight comparison of productivity between Ulsan and the Metaplant is bleak for Ulsan. Approximately 35,000 workers at Ulsan produce 1.5 million vehicles annually. Roughly 860 workers at the Metaplant produce 300,000. That works out to 43 vehicles per worker at Ulsan versus 349 at the Metaplant, an eightfold gap. Ulsan’s productivity is lower than that of Hyundai’s plant in Chennai, India, where labor costs are one-tenth of Korea’s. Building a single vehicle in Ulsan takes 27 hours, 10 hours longer than in India.Starting in October, Hyundai will deploy the humanoid robot Atlas at the Metaplant. Robots work at night and on holidays. Output can rise without adding equipment. Once unmanned operations are complete, Hyundai and Kia’s combined U.S. capacity could increase from 1.2 million to as many as 1.92 million vehicles, enough to cover local sales.Cars built in America do not pay a 15 percent tariff, so Hyundai and Kia have every reason to expand U.S. production. That will shrink the number of vehicles exported from Korea. If exports fail to move, domestic plants will face restructuring or closure. As in every downturn, the first to be hit will be non-regulars, in-house subcontractors, contract staff and women. Regular production workers at the top of the labor pyramid may be among the last to remain, but even union members in their 60s are likely to face the end of their careers in the tsunami of innovation driven by AI and robots.Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post reporter Amy Goldstein spent years in Janesville, Wisconsin, after the 2008 financial crisis shuttered a GM plant. In “Janesville: An American Story”(2017), she captured the shock in one line: “The machines were ripped out. The assembly lines were ripped out. The workers were ripped out.”Korea is now approaching a similar crossroads. The Metaplant shows what a highly automated factory can do with a younger and more gender-balanced work force. Ulsan highlights the limitations of a system characterized by seniority, low female participation and practices that separate pay from output. Extending retirement without raising productivity only speeds the divergence. If the center of gravity in carmaking moves to factories built around software, data and robots, capital will follow it.The question is whether Korea’s labor relations and production model can adjust before the gap becomes unbridgeable. Factories organized for AI-driven logistics, machine vision, and humanoid platforms require different staffing, training and incentives. They also require unions and management that can trade rigid seniority for skills and performance.